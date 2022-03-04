Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells $271,929.96 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $271,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of -0.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

