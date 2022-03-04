Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $586,797.82 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $15,521,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

