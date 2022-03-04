Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 38,300 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.