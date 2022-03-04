Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 176 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $14,424.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 106 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $8,167.30.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,006. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

