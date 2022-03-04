Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) CEO Sells 168,129 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

