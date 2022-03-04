Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00.

Shares of PI traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 360,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

