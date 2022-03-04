Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells $1,107,822.96 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $95.50 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7,529.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 512,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

