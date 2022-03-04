Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells 908 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $100.96 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $172.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

