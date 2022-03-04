Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $422,993.72 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $422,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matson stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

