Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MOH traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.63. The company had a trading volume of 559,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,758. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.40 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

