Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Sells $369,647.55 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SRE opened at $149.61 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.10.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

