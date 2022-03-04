Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells $2,877,200.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $562.31 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.47 and a 200-day moving average of $623.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 493.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

