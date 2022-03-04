Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells 4,425 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

