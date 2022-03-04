Insider Selling: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP Sells 29,752 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,081. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Textron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.
Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.