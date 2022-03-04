Insider Selling: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP Sells 29,752 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,081. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Textron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

