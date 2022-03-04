Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,944,000.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

