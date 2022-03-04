Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 100,574 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 100,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $817,666.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

Shares of USER stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USER. Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.