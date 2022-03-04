IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $411.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 411 ($5.51), with a volume of 203156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.20 ($5.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.59) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.99) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 536.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,516.17). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,813 shares of company stock worth $2,006,042.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

