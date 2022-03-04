Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.20 EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
