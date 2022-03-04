Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.20 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

