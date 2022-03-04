Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Interface also posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interface by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Interface by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

