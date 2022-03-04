Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 50.6% in February

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Interlink Electronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
