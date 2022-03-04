International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.78 Billion

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to report $14.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.67 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $63.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $75.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 74,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,997. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

