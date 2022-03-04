International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 220 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.01) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 131.78 ($1.77) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.