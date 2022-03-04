Internxt (INXT) Market Cap Hits $12.22 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Internxt has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $401,820.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internxt has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for $10.92 or 0.00027727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internxt Profile

Internxt is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

