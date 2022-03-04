Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITP. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$23.07 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.97.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.