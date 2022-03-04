Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells $238,005.46 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $238,005.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 891,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,816. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

