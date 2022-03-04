Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $176,213.12 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $472.70 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

