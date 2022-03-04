Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260,842 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 5,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

