Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 163,327 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 417,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 4,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

