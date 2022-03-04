Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

BSMR stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

