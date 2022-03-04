Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 42.0% in February

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.61. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,388. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

