Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $45.06 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

