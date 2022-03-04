Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 83,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,025. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

