Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in February

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY remained flat at $$21.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 185,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,916. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

