Invesco Ltd. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of CMC Materials worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 41.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP opened at $181.60 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.28.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

