Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,242 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of Coherent worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coherent by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

