Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,622 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Cabot worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $235,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

