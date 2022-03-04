Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

