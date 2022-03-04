Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.22. 152,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

