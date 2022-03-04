Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 429,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

