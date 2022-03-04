Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 2.9% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

RYT stock traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.77. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,857. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $247.33 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.62.

