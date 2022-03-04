Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

VGM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

