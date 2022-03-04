Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
VGM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.36.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.