Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,467 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,734% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE NBR opened at $131.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

