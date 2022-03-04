Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,780% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 674,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,190. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $2,646,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $1,729,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.