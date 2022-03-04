Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of JOAN opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other JOANN news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

