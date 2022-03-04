IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.460 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $5.41 on Friday, hitting $227.96. 14,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,690. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.18. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

