IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $492,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $492,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IRMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

