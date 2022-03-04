Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 7,724 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $51.73 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 148.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 142.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

