ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will post $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.96 million and the highest is $187.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $812.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ironSource stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,567,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,793. ironSource has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ironSource by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.