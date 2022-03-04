Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,984,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

