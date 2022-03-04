iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $93,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.45 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

